Ashes, 3rd Test: Kevin Pietersen trolls England bowlers after recalled Mitchell Marsh hits maiden ton

New Delhi: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen was at his sarcastic best, representing visitors bowlers as Australia continued to dictate the terms on Day 3 of the third Test at WACA, Perth.

The situation was like that: England, trailing the five-match Ashes series 2-0, batted with purpose and post a big total, only to realise that a certain Steve Smith will make of a mockery of their collective effort with a disdainfully effortless batting effort.

Then, came the proverbial insult to injury as a recalled Mitchell Marsh hit his maiden hundred at a brisk pace to help the hosts wrest back the initiative.

Unable to digest what he's been witnessing, KP took to Twitter to slam England bowlers.

Dear Mitch Marsh, we’d like to wish you a warm welcome back to international cricket with some half volleys & throw downs with the new ball. Kind regards, England bowlers! pic.twitter.com/KnHigexKLp — KP (@KP24) December 16, 2017

Home fans had questioned Cricket Australia's decision to replace Peter Handscomb with Marsh, but as it stands now, it proves to be the perfect call from the wise men.

The 26-year-old's attacking knock batting allowed Smith, who's breaking records for fun, to bat more freely and help the team's greater cause.

Also read: Steve Smith joins Virat Kohli in the 'freak' category

In his previous 35 innings in 21 matches, Marsh had scored 674 runs with a high score of 87 at a lowly average of 21.74.

The all-rounder, however, had 29 Tests, but it wasn't good enough for fans to replace a gifted middle-order batsman like Handscomb.

Marsh was sure sent in with one clear instruction, score runs or be banished. But the local lad made the match, WACA's final Test, a memorable one for everyone, at the cost of Englan's joy.

And all that KP could do was put up a pictorial presentation to go with his welcome message.

It read like an unrequited lover addressing his beloved, knowing well enough that there will be a heartbreak, sooner or later.

By the way, Marsh's previous Test match was in March, at Bengaluru, which was marred by the infamous 'brain fade' incident involving the rival captains.