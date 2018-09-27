हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh

At least no hat-trick of defeats vs India: Pakistan fans flay team after loss vs Bangladesh

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong, lost to India twice and managed a scrappy win against Afghanistan before crashing out of Asia Cup courtesy a loss vs Bangladesh.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@TheRealPCB

Another day and another defeat later, Pakistani fans were reduced to despair and many opted to take the sarcastic route to vent their frustration. With the national team out of Asia Cup after a loss in a do-or-die match against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night, many Pakistani supporters took to Twitter to lambast their heroes.

 

 

Right from when the Pakistani team lost three quick wickets inside four overs while chasing 239, fans had begun flaying the team. Bearing the brunt of the ire once again was captain Sarfaraz Ahmed whose 10 runs in the match was a sorry reflection of how he has fared throughout the tournament.

 

 

 

 

 

 

While Sarfaraz's batting and captaincy are both under the scanner, most of his teammates have hardly fared any better. After an eight-wicket win in their first match of the tournament vs Hong Kong, Pakistani cricketers failed to get going with an eight-wicket loss vs India and only a last-over win vs minnows Afghanistan in the Super Fours. In the second encounter vs India - this time in the Super Fours - Pakistan went down by nine wickets. This prompted many to comment on Wednesday - after exiting the tournament - that at least the side won't be humiliated a third time by India.

 

 

 

 

The only silver lining for the side has been the performance of Shoaib Malik who scored 211 runs at an average of 70.33.

 

 

With the top-order failing repeatedly, it was Malik who held his own in the middle-order. Against Bangladesh, he managed 30 runs but it was an innings which failed to see his side past the finish line.

