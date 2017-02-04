Back in form, Shikhar Dhawan reasserts intention of representing India in all three formats

New Delhi: If it wasn't for skipper Virat Kohli and the selectors backing, Shikhar Dhawan might have been dropped from the Indian team much before the recently concluded T20I series against England.

Be it Tests or limited overs cricket, Dhawan has been going through a rough patch in his cricketing career and same was witnessed in the early phase of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as well.

After hitting 82 runs off just 47 balls to lead Delhi past Services, Dhawan has reiterated intentions of winning back his place in the national team.

The Delhi boy spoke to Wah Cricket on the matter saying, “It was good to get some runs under my belt. That it helped Delhi clinch the T20 north zone championship made it even more special.

Even when I was playing the England ODIs, I knew runs were just around the corner, I was hitting the ball well in the nets, doing all my preparations but unfortunately couldn’t go big in the recent series. But runs are always nice, and it was a good knock against Services where I could express myself completely.”

“Unfortunately, when I was laid down by injuries, around the same period other openers who played in my place started doing really well, so I knew that I was not scoring well in comparison and could be dropped," Dhawan added.

"It’s not easy to be an opener for Team India, there’s good competition around. It hurts big time to be away from Team India but that’s the challenge I have to accept and win. I am just 31 and I know that I can come back again into the team, and I have it in me to dominate all three formats of the game,” the 31-year-old continued.

There is no doubt that the the left-hander is incredibly talented and that is why skipper Virat Kohli has always put faith in him. But will he be handed another chance in the upcoming series against Australia, only time will tell.