BBL: When Tim Ludeman took the best wicket keeping catch of all time – Watch Video
Ludeman dived full length to his left-hand side and took arguably the best catch by a wicket keeper of all time.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 13:08
YouTube (Screen Grab)
New Delhi: In the second edition of the Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers’ Tim Ludeman stunned everyone including the in-stadium crowd, commentators, viewers around the world and even the batsman by taking an incredible catch off Kieron Pollard’s bowling.
Ludeman dived full length to his left-hand side and took arguably the best catch by a wicketkeeper of all time. Ludeman was seen flying in the air before pulling off an absolute scorcher.
WATCH: Biggest six of all time: Chris Lynn biggie lands on stadium roof
This for sure is one of the finest catches ever to be taken in the history of cricket.
First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 12:44
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- Mulayam Singh Yadav reinducts Akhilesh, Ramgopal into Samajwadi party
- When will India get freedom from long cues at banks?
- Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates for UP polls
- PM Modi's New Year Eve speech: As it happened
- Geeta Phogat vs Sakshi Malik: When the two Indian stars went head to head in 2015 – Video
- 100 warships will be delivered to Indian Navy in 2017, says Kolkata-based manufacturer
- Virat Kohli clears air on engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says won't hide if it actually happens
- Mohammad Kaif faces Twitter wrath for doing Surya Namaskar; responds to shut up trolls