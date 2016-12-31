BBL: When Tim Ludeman took the best wicket keeping catch of all time – Watch Video

New Delhi: In the second edition of the Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers’ Tim Ludeman stunned everyone including the in-stadium crowd, commentators, viewers around the world and even the batsman by taking an incredible catch off Kieron Pollard’s bowling.

Ludeman dived full length to his left-hand side and took arguably the best catch by a wicketkeeper of all time. Ludeman was seen flying in the air before pulling off an absolute scorcher.

This for sure is one of the finest catches ever to be taken in the history of cricket.