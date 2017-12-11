BCCI confirms shortened but blockbuster calendar for next FTP cycle

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday confirmed a shortened but blockbuster Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the next cycle, covering the 2019-2023 period, during it's Special General Meeting held in Delhi today.

During the period, India will hosts as many as 81 matches across formats, including high-profile series against England, South Africa and Australia. This number is 30 more than the current FTP, against which cricketers have complained about work-load.

Considering cricketers' request to reduce the workload, the BCCI insisted, it has reduced the number of playing days per year even though the number of matches have increased.

The FTP will have 306 playing days, as against the existing 390 playing days. But these days don't cover the 2021 ICC Champions Trophy and the 2023 ICC World Cup.

Skipper Virat Kohli had requested the Indian board to consider players' workload. Indian cricketers have been playing non-stop cricket, hosting Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka after the Indian Premier League. Then they will tour South Africa.

Previously, players' request to curtailed playing days were met with objections from some quarters.

A section of the BCCI members are of the opinion that if top players want rest, they are free to take rest but the playing days should be board's prerogative.

"The players on one hand want a hike in pay and also want to have number of playing days curtailed. How is that possible? No one is putting players on gunpoint and making them play. The moment you are fatigued, take rest," a senior office bearer of the BCCI told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

He also cited a practical difficulty of lessening the number of days.

"Suppose if we curtail the number of days, the broadcasters will then pay us accordingly. Now we are in a position where we have to pay Rs 850 crore fine after losing the arbitration to Kochi Tuskers. From where will the money be recovered. In any case, FTP or pay hike can only be passed by the General body," he said.