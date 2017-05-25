close
BCCI invite new applications for Head Coach of Team India; Anil Kumble gets direct entry

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 14:11
New Delhi: The end of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 might mark the end of Anil Kumble reign as the head coach as BCCI start looking for fresh applications for the post. As per reports, the summer tournament will mark the end of Kumble's 1-year long stint with the Men in Blue.

Wisden India took to their official Twitter page to announce," BCCI invites applications for head coach." However they also added the fact that Kumble, who stands a chance to re-apply for the post, will be considered as a direct entry in the process.

It was back in the late June of 2016 that the former Indian leggie was announced as the new Team India coach. Around 57 applications had reached the BCCI headquarters then. While Ravi Shastri was considered favourite for, having been there for the last one year, it was Kumble who was given the opportunity by the deciding committee.

Over the term of 12 months, Virat Kohli and his army battled 17 Test matches on home soil, where they won 12, drew four and lost one against the Aussies. Under Kumble's mentorship, the home team registered series wins against five nations – West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia – to retain their No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings.

Wisden also informed that the The BCCI’s three-member Cricket Advisory Committee consisting of Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, will announce the final results just like last year. 

