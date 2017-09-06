close
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Upul Tharanga with unplayable delivery in T20I match

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 20:33
Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismisses Upul Tharanga with unplayable delivery in T20I match
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Targeting a record equlling 9-0 whitewash accross all formats of the game, India put Sri Lanka to bat in their lone T20I match on Wedesday in Colombo. (LIVE BLOG|| SCORECARD)

Lankan openers however started the match with a blistering start, scoring 19 runs in the first two overs, with the Jasprit Bumrah's first over accounting for 15 runs.

But the very next over, his senior partner Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced an unplayable delivery to send back Lankan skipper Upul Tharanga.

It happened so: Bhuvi produced a knuckle delivery, and managed beat Tharanga's defence, who was looking to play across the line, with a beautiful swing.

Sunday, Bhuvi registered his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.

India have already won both the Test and ODI series, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectivey.

A win today will help Virat Kohli & Co equall Australia's 9-0 thumping of Pakistan in Pakistan across all three formats.

