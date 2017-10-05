Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar

New Delhi: India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to reports, the ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and families.

On Tuesday, Bhuvi revealed his would be "better-half" on an Instagram post by posting a picture of himself with Nupur in a dinner date.

“Our families have known each other for a while now, par yeh Bhuvneshwar ki pasand thi. Ussne humein bataya and we were happy. The girl is educated and sweet and the family is very nice too. We are now trying to see when we can have the wedding. Bhuvi is busy with back-to-back series in the coming months but as soon as we find a 10-day window, we will make arrangements," Bhuvneshwar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh told ToI.

The two families lived in the same neighbourhood in Meerut's Ganga Nagar till recently.

Nupur studied in Meerut's JP Academy and did her engineering in Noida. Currently, she works as an engineer in an MNC in Greater Noida and her family has also moved there from Meerut.

The wedding is likely to take place in Meerut.

"As soon as the dates are finalised, we will book a venue here in Meerut. But if logistics don't allow that, we will look for some place in Delhi too," Kiran Pal Singh added.

He also added that the wedding will be attended by Indian cricketer superstars like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

"Dekhiye, shaadi koi roz-roz toh hoti nahi. This is a special occasion and we want everyone to be there. So we will extend our invitation to all of Bhuvneshwar's teammates from the Indian team. I hope all of them can make it too," he said.

Bhuvi played an important part in India's 4-1 drubbing of reigning World champions Australia in the just concluded five-match ODI series.

The Meerut boy has played 18 Tests, 75 ODIs and 18 T20Is.