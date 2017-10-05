close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar

On Tuesday, Bhuvi revealed his would be "better-half" on his Instagram account by posting a picture of himself with Nupur in a dinner date.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 17:27
Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets engaged to Nupur Nagar
Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: India pace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar got engaged to Nupur Nagar in Greater Noida on Wednesday. According to reports, the ceremony was attended by the couple’s close friends and families.

On Tuesday, Bhuvi revealed his would be "better-half" on an Instagram post by posting a picture of himself with Nupur in a dinner date.

“Our families have known each other for a while now, par yeh Bhuvneshwar ki pasand thi. Ussne humein bataya and we were happy. The girl is educated and sweet and the family is very nice too. We are now trying to see when we can have the wedding. Bhuvi is busy with back-to-back series in the coming months but as soon as we find a 10-day window, we will make arrangements," Bhuvneshwar’s father, Kiran Pal Singh told ToI.

The two families lived in the same neighbourhood in Meerut's Ganga Nagar till recently.

Nupur studied in Meerut's JP Academy and did her engineering in Noida. Currently, she works as an engineer in an MNC in Greater Noida and her family has also moved there from Meerut.

The wedding is likely to take place in Meerut.

"As soon as the dates are finalised, we will book a venue here in Meerut. But if logistics don't allow that, we will look for some place in Delhi too," Kiran Pal Singh added.

He also added that the wedding will be attended by Indian cricketer superstars like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni

"Dekhiye, shaadi koi roz-roz toh hoti nahi. This is a special occasion and we want everyone to be there. So we will extend our invitation to all of Bhuvneshwar's teammates from the Indian team. I hope all of them can make it too," he said.

Bhuvi played an important part in India's 4-1 drubbing of reigning World champions Australia in the just concluded five-match ODI series.

The Meerut boy has played 18 Tests, 75 ODIs and 18 T20Is.

TAGS

Bhuvneshwar engagementBhuvneshwar KumarNupur NagarGreater NoidaIndia bowlercricket news

From Zee News

Who is Nupur Nagar: Here&#039;s everything you need to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar&#039;s fiancee
cricket

Who is Nupur Nagar: Here's everything you need to know...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ghana, Colombia to kick off proceeding in capital
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Ghana, Colombia to kick off proceeding...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: New Zealand take on confident Turkey

Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discipline
cricket

Sri Lanka suspend Danushka Gunathilake for breach of discip...

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

Dark horse Mali lock horns with Paraguay in U-17 World Cup

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi captain Ishant Sharma
cricket

Ranji Trophy: Time to take responsibility, says Delhi capta...

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA launches Hindi twitter account for U-17 World Cup

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection at Delhi&#039;s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Sports Minister holds final inspection...

Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener
cricket

Mohammed Shami boost for Bengal in Ranji Trophy opener

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video