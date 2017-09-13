Suicide bomb blast near cricket stadium in Kabul kills two

New Delhi: In news coming in from the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul, a blast was heard during a cricket league match on Wednesday. According to Tolo News, it is a case of suicide bombing and two security men have lost their lives.

While the blast happened, a league match was going on at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, near which the explosion took place. The game was immediately stopped after the blast was heard. All players were said to be safe. This news has come when a World XI squad is touring Pakistan.

Both Afghanistan and Pakistan are deprived of hosting regular international cricket games due to the security problem in their countries.

The Afghanistan cricket team currently have Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, India, as its home base. The Kabul International Stadium is hosting the Shpageeza Cricket League which began on Monday and is scheduled to run till September 22.

It is an annual T20 tournament and is in its fifth season. Latest media reports indicated that the game which was stopped after the blast on Wednesday may later be resumed. The T20 league is a big hit in Afghanistan and was even able to rope in famous Australian commentator Dean Jones as broadcaster for its ongoing season.