Board President's XI vs Australia: TV Listing, Live Streaming, Date, Time, Squads

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 19:36
PTI

New Delhi: Team Australia have just one warm-up match in their hand to get into the groove ahead of the much anticipated limited-over series against Virat Kohli-led India as they gear up to face the Board President's XI in Chennai, on Tuesday.

The squad will make a return back to Indian soil. Almost seven months earlier, the team from Down Under had faced a 1-2 defeat in the four-match Border-Gavaskar series played in India. They then travelled to Bangladesh where they pulled a 1-1 draw in the two-match Test series. And now they are back to India for a five-match ODI series followed by a T20I. Can Steve Smith's men create an upset over the in-form Indian side, is a huge question indeed. Ergo, the practice match to read the conditions and prepare a plan for the first match in Chennai.

The tourists are up against Gurkeerat Singh Mann-led Board President's XI, a team filled with rookies who had picked up limited experience during this year's IPL season.

Here is everything you need to know about the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia...

Squads:

Australia: Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.

Board President XI Team: Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govind Poddar, Shreevats Goswami, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan and Sandeep Sharma.

 

When is the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia?

The warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia is on Tuesday, September 12

 

At what time will the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia start?

The warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia will start at 10: 00 am IST

 

Where can one watch the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia?

There won't be any LIVE telecast and LIVE streaming of the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia.

 

Where can one follow the live updates for the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia?

One can catch up with the LIVE updates of the warm-up match between Board President's XI and Australia on zeenews.india.com/cricket

India vs AustraliaBoard President's XI vs AustraliaVirat KohliSteve Smithcricket news

