Live: Indian Board President's XI vs Australia - Cartwright dismissed by Avesh

New Delhi: Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the practice match between Indian Board President's XI and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. (Live Streaming - Where to watch?)

Score: AUS 0/1

10:10 IST: Cartwright dismissed by Avesh Khan on duck.

10:08 IST: David Warner and Hilton Cartwright are the openers for Australia.

10:03 IST: There players have arrived on the pitch and the action is set to begin.

09:49 IST: Steve Smith knows Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal as well as spinner Washington Sundar very well having captianed them at Rising Pune Supergiant in the Indian Premier League this year. Gurkeerat Singh and fast bowler Sandeep Sharma, on the other hand, were teammates of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis at Kings XI Punjab.

09:35 IST: Australia have won the toss in Chennai and will bat first. Since it is a practice match, more than 11 players can play.

09:33 IST: It's a pretty dry wicket, batting first should be the choice whosoever wins the toss.

09:19 IST: We are edging towards the toss. Here's how the pitch looks like:

All in readiness for Australia's 50-over warm-up game against the President's XI in Chennai. Toss & team news to come #BPXIvAUS #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VVqQlghtHj — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 12, 2017

Ahead of the ODI series opener on September 17, the Australian cricket team will be put to test by India's second string Board President's XI in a practice match.

The Steven Smith-led Kangaroos will play five One-day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) during the series, scheduled from September 17 to October 13.

The practice match might not produce a high-scoring game with the average score for the team batting first is 237 and for the second innings is 218 at the Chepauk. (Full Preview)

With most of the domestic stars busy with the Duleep Trophy, even the Board Presidents XI had to dig deep in finding players to constitute a reasonable playing XI for the warm-up game. Though they look pretty average, Punjab's Gurkeerat Singh Mann will hope to lead lead the team and extract the best from the promising talents he has at hand like Shreevats Goswami, Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agrawal and Nitish Rana.

Gurkeerat (44.58), Nitish (41.78) average over 40 in first-class cricket, while Goswami (32.52) and (31.92) carry a decent average in the same format.

The bowling department will be spearhead by pacer Sandep Sharma who will carry the responsibility of providing early breakthroughs for his side. Off-spinner Washington Sundar will be the key in the middle overs to stop the flow of runs from the opposition.

Smith will look to test his squad in the practice match giving them a certain chance to make their mark in Indian conditions, which might help them earn a playing XI spot in the upcoming series.

Along side the skipper, opener David Warner, Glen Maxwell, Aaron Finch will look to dominate the Board Presidents XI`s bowling attack with their experience.

All-rounder James Faulkner will look to provide depth in both the departments for the side.

Pacers Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile and leg-spinner Adam Zampa will be the key in the visitor`s bowling department.

Squad:

Indian Board Presidents XI: Gurkeerat Singh Mann (Captain), Shreevats Goswami (WK), Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Agarwal, Shivam Chaudhary, Washington Sundar, Nitish Rana, Govinda Poddar, Rahil Shah, Akshay Karnewar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kushang Patel, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma.

Australia: Steven Smith (Captain), Matthew Wade (WK), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

(With IANS inputs)