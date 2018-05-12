Bold fan takes selfie with Virat Kohli during DD-RCB game

Fans nowadays will do anything to get a selfie with their favorite sportsperson. We all know that. But a Virat Kohli fan took idolatry to another level during the DD-RCB game in New Delhi on Saturday.

He stormed to the middle of the pitch during the RCB chase and clicked a selfie with the Bangalore captain, bringing the proceedings to a halt briefly.

Kohli appeared to be okay with the intrusion -- if one formed their opinion on the basis of the picture. But since the broadcasters chose not to cover the incident one can't be sure whether Kohli really appreciated it.

Earlier in the day, already out of the play-off reckoning, DD, in an attempt to unearth new talent, handed debuts to Abhishek Sharma and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane.

At the end of their innings after being put into bat, DD were justified by Abhishek's blistering 19-ball 46 not out as the hosts reached a competitive total of 181/4. Abhishek, who was an important part of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning team in New Zealand earlier this year, hit three fours and four sixes during the course of his innings.

At 120/4 in 15.1 overs, Abhishek joined Vijay Shankar at the crease and he didn't take long to show his talent. In the 17th over bowled by Tim Southee he picked up sixes off back-to-back balls to stun the visitors not a little.

It was no mean feat for a 17-year-old - hitting an international bowler out of the park twice with ease. It was a shame that the Amritsar-born left-hander couldn't reach his fifty.

Delhi had secured Abhishek's services for just Rs 55 lakh earlier this year.