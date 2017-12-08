BPL: Chris Gayle hits unbeaten 126 off 51, becomes the first player to hit 800 sixes in T20 cricket — Video

New Delhi: Days after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans confirmed the retention of Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their own player for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season, their rivals in Bengaluru found a reason to rejoice on Friday.

And that reason is Chris Gayle. The West Indian legend has been silent, with the bat, for some time, but today, the left-handed batsman showed the world that he is still the boss when it comes to destruction.

During a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) eliminator between Khulna Titans and Rangpur Riders at Dhaka, Gayle single-handedly took the Riders home with a 51-ball unbeaten 126, which was laced with 14 sixes and six fours.

Chasing a target of 168 runs, Riders hit 171/2 in 15.2 overs.

It was Gayle's 19th T20 hundred and en route, he became the first player to hit 800 sixes in the shortest format of the game.

The 38-year-old has hit 10-plus sixes in a T20 innings for the 14th time – a feat no other batsman has managed so far. In fact, no other batsman has done it more than twice.

His 14 sixes today is the equal fourth most in T20 history. Yes, he once hit 17 of those for RCB. He also hit 15 sixes in an innings for Somerset.

Watch his knock here, courtesy the uploader:

And RCB were right to celebrate the moment, for one simple fact. They will need a firing Gayle more than they ever needed next season.

They tweeted, "Plenty of debate surrounding @henrygayle's form and fitness. Now that he's slamming in those centuries (19 now, in T20 cricket), it's best if we put it to rest and let his bat do the talking! #PlayBold"

On Wednesday (December 6), the IPL Governing Council announced that franchises will be allowed to retain up to five players.

And if that aforementioned tweet is anything to go by, then, RCB all but sure to retain Gayle.

The IPL 2018 season will see the return of former champions CSK and Rajasthan Royals.

For the Virat Kohli-leg RCB, the availability of players like Gayle will be crucial to their campaign. But pundits have predicted RCB to ditch Gayle.

Here are Gayle numbers in T20s:

Matches – 318; Innings – 312; Runs – 10907; Average – 40.54; Strike rate – 148.59; Best – 175*; 100s – 19; 50s – 67; Fours – 828; Sixes – 801