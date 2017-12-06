IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals allowed to retain three players

New Delhi: It's now safe to assume that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is already a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player. The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council on Wednesday announced that IPL franchises will be allowed to retain up to five players, thus confirming Dhoni's return to his favourite franchise.

This decision was taken during the IPL Governing Council's meeting with the all-powerful Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Delhi today. In the meeting, the contentious player retention policy was discussed, and came to the conclusion that –

An IPL franchise is eligible to secure up to 5 players by virtue of a combination of Player Retention (Pre Player Auction) and Right to Match (RTM) (During the Player Auction).

- A maximum of either 3 retention or 3 RTM at the discretion of the franchises

- If there is no retention before player auction then franchises can have up to 3 RTM

It's also concluded, the player pool available for CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) for retention/RTM will be the players’ who played for them respectively in IPL 2015 and who were part of Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Gujarat Lions (GL) squads in IPL 2017.

CSK and RR are returning to the IPL fold after serving two years ban following the infamous spot-fixing scandal which rocked the cash-rich league in 2013.

It's worth noting that Gurunath Meiyappan, son-in-law of CSK owner and once a BCCI heavyweight N Srinivasan, was the central figure in the scandal. The scandal led to the formation of the Lodha Committee, and the downfall of Srinivasan, if we may say, then the birth of committees like CoA.

During CSK's exile, Dhoni, who helped CSK to two IPL titles, turned up for the Pune-based franchise.

More to follow...