Celebrities back Mohammed Shami on drawing social media flak over wife's dressing

New Delhi: Celebrities from all walks of life on Monday came out to voice their support for India pacer Mohammed Shami, whose wife`s photo on Facebook drew social media flak.

Some users even went to the extent of advising the India star to "follow Islam" and "ensure that she wears the hijab and modest clothes".

The cricketer on Monday hit back at his critics by tweeting that he "knows what to do and what not to do for his family".

"Shame on you. As a Muslim, keep your wife in purdah (covered clothing). Learn from others," one user commented.

From poet and songwriter Javed Akhtar to former cricketer Mohammed Kaif, all jumped to the Bengal pacer`s defence after a post on Sunday night titled "beautiful moments" attracted shameful remarks as his wife was seen wearing a sleeveless dress.

The dress that Mrs Shami is wearing is extremely elegant and dignified . Any one who has any problem with it is sick in his mind . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) December 26, 2016

"The dress that Mrs. Shami is wearing is extremely elegant and dignified. Any one who has any problem with it is sick in his mind," wrote Javed Akhtar.

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

"The comments are really really Shameful. Support Mohammed Shami fully. There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails," tweeted Kaif.

Dear Mrs Shami,

We have never met but I must say that you look splendid in your gown.

Regards to your proud husband.

With love,

Farhan. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 26, 2016

"Dear Mrs Shami,

We have never met but I must say that you look splendid in your gown.

Regards to your proud husband.

With love,

Farhan." - wrote Farhan Akhtar

Earlier, Tennis star and world No 1 women`s doubles player Sania Mirza had earlier faced attacks over her dress. In 2005, a cleric issued a fatwa (edict), ordering the then 18-year-old to stop wearing `indecent` clothes and instead be covered from head-to-toe while playing.

Shami also hit back at trolls his tweets, asking people to do self introspection before criticizing someone else.

The Indian seamer, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for right knee soreness after missing the last two Tests against England, had posted the photograph on December 23.

