Mohammed Shami hits back on social media dogmatism, asks trollers first do self introspection

New Delhi: Just like a common human being, celebrities also have a personal life of their own and deserve not getting judged on literally everything they do. Cricketers often get criticized when the fail to perform on field but Indian speedster Mohammed Shami received enormous amount of criticism after posting a picture of himself with wife Hasin Jahan.

Some shameful tweets were posted as comments on the picture, forcing ex-Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif to intervene and slamming those trolling Shami and his wife.

Later, Mohammed Shami also hit back on dogmatic people with two tweets.

Very good morning

Har kisi ko jindagi mai mukam ni milta, kuch kismat wale hi hote hai jinhe ye nasib hota hai.!.jalteee rahooooo... — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

In this tweet, Shami trolled people back for not being able to achieve as much as the Indian speedster has in their lives.

Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai. — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

In the second tweet, Shami gave attempted to teach trollers a lesson saying it is his life and the woman sitting next to him is his wife, hence it is totally his call on what he wants to do. He further suggested people to do self-introspection in order to realize how good they are from inside.