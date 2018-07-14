हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tushar Arothe

Coach quits, storm full of controversies hits Indian women's cricket team

"If students start deciding on the syllabus and course curriculum when there is a teacher, I don't think it's a great thing," former coach Arothe has been quoted as saying.

Coach quits, storm full of controversies hits Indian women&#039;s cricket team
File photo

The Indian women's cricket team is currently battling a major crisis of sorts with coach Tushar Arothe being asked to put in his papers by BCCI just months before the World T20 tournament. While it is reported that the players have been unhappy with his training methods, Arothe has slammed the cricketers for disagreeing with his processes.

Arothe, who never played international cricket for India but has featured in 114 first-class matches and claimed 225 wickets, has accused members of the women's national team of having differences with his coaching practices. "If students start deciding on the syllabus and course curriculum when there is a teacher, I don't think it's a great thing. Similarly, if you start removing coaches merely on the basis of allegations from the players, then you are setting a bad precedent," he told news agency PTI.

The former Baroda cricketer also said that the main charge against him was of having two training sessions per day. "The main allegation was about two training sessions per day. Well, the girls didn't have a problem till Asia Cup. This process started before last year's World Cup. And to make it clear, those who batted or bowled during the morning session were rested during the afternoon or evening session. You want to become No 1 side and you don't want to work hard. It doesn't happen like that," he said.

Indian women cricketers have not had much success since making it to the final of the Women's World Cup last July. Arothe resigned as head coach last Monday citing 'personal reasons' at the time. Reports of senior players having complained against him, however, quickly began doing the rounds.

Ironically, Arothe had replaced Purnima Rau as coach of the team after the former India women's captain was removed by BCCI.

Tags:
Tushar ArothePurnima RauIndian women cricket team

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close