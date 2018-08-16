हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajit Wadekar

Cricket legend Ajit Wadekar dies at 77; outpour of emotions, tributes on Twitter

The legendary cricketer breathed his last at Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital on Wednesday.

MUMBAI: Former Indian cricket team captain Ajit Wadekar died on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness. The legendary cricketer breathed his last at Mumbai’s Jaslok Hospital. 

Wadekar made his debut in 1966 against the mighty West Indies and went on to represent India in 37 Tests. He played his last Test at Birmingham against England in 1974. 

He made his ODI debut against England at Leeds in 1974 and played two one-day internationals.  

He is best remembered for leading the Indian side in its first series win against England in 1971. 

The team led by him won the three-match series 1-0, with two draws.

As a left-hand batsman, Wadekar scored 2,113 runs at an average of 31.07 in Tests. He also scored one century and 14 half-centuries. 

He was born as Ajit Laxman Wadekar on April 1, 1941 in Mumbai. 

The left-handed batsman was considered to be one of the best batsmen at the number 3 slot in Tests and was also a brilliant fielder.

The news of his demise led to an outpour of emotions and tributes poured in for the former Indian Cricket team captain on social media platforms. Several top politicians, cricketers and fans from around the globe expressed 'shock and grief' over his death and paid their heartfelt tributes to the legendary cricketer.

Here are some of those reactions:-

President Ram Nath Kovind condoled the passing away of the left-handed batsman on Twitter.

''Sad at the passing of Ajit Wadekar, one of Indian cricket’s finest left-handed batsman and captain during the iconic overseas test victories in 1971 in the Caribbean and England. Condolences to his family and to the cricket fraternity.''the  President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of the former cricketer, saying he led the Indian team to some of the most memorable wins. He said Wadekar would be remembered for his rich contribution to Indian cricket.

"A great batsman & wonderful captain, he led our team to some of the most memorable victories in our cricketing history. He was also respected as an effective cricket administrator. Pained by his demise," Modi tweeted.

Noted commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter to remember the legendary cricketer. He tweeted, "So many memories of Ajit Wadekar. None more powerful than leading India to series wins in 1971 in England and the West Indies. Much admired, much loved. Page in Indian cricket and in our memories."

 Deeply saddened by the demise of an iconic Indian cricketer Ajit Wadekar ji. Thoughts with his family and close ones. May his soul rest in peace.

