Delhi batsman Mohit Ahlawat scores 300 in a T20 match to put IPL franchisees on alert

New Delhi: It is extremely difficult to go on and score a double or triple century in Test cricket, but today a 21-year-old Delhi boy Mohit Ahlawat became the first batsman in the world to score a 300 in a T20 match.

Though the match doesn't have an official record keeping, since it was only a local match, the scoresheet of his innings was available. Ahlawat’s knock registered his triple century in 72 balls with the help of 39 sixes and 14 boundaries.

Scorecard of Delhi's Mohit Ahlawat's 300 runs in a T20 match. @mohanstatsman pic.twitter.com/RM2AbldY4S — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 7, 2017

Mohit's feat becomes even more special considering no player has ever scored a double hundred in the professional T20 format, with West Indian batsman Chris Gayle coming the closest with his knock of 175 runs in 66 balls in IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

With his feat, the Delhi boy also helped his team become the first ever to cross the 300-run mark in T20 cricket.

Batting on 250 at the end of 18 overs, he scored 50 runs in the remaining 2 overs of the match, including 34 off the last one. The last over was a big hit after he scored 5 consecutive sixes off the last 5 balls to reach the milestone. In total, his side scored a massive 416 at the end of 20 overs.

The previous best at any level in T20 cricket overall was by a Sri Lankan player named Dhanuka Pathirana. He had registered 277 off 72 balls.