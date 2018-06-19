हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
England vs Australia ODI

England set new cricket ODI world record against Australia, smash 481/6 in 50 overs

Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan were batting for England when the team smashed its previous record to set a new milestone

England set new cricket ODI world record against Australia, smash 481/6 in 50 overs

England have set a new world record in One Day Internationals by smashing 481 for 6 against Australia at Trent Bridge. The record was made in the 45th over the match itself when England scored 446 runs. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by England when it had scored 444 for the loss of three wickets against Pakistan in 2016. It was also at Trent Bridge where England set the previous record total.

Alex Hales and Eoin Morgan were batting for England when the team smashed its previous record to set a new milestone in the history of One Day Internationals. However, Hales could not stay on the field for long as he was caught by Australia’s Agar in the 47th over bowled by Richardson. Hales eventually holed out for 147 on his Nottinghamshire home ground after opener Jonny Bairstow had made 139.

Eoin Morgan, England's ODI captain, became the country's highest run-scorer in this format during a 21-ball fifty -- the fastest by any England batsman in terms of balls faced -- on his way to 67.

The other teams who have scored maximum runs in ODIs are - Sri Lanka (443-9 vs The Netherlands) in 2006, South Africa (439-2 vs West Indies in 2015 and 438-9 vs Australia in 2006).

Tags:
England vs Australia ODIEngland vs AustraliaTrent Bridge ODICricketODI world recordCricket ODI world record

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close