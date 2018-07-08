हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs England

England vs India 3rd T20I live updates: Which team will claim the series?

Did you know? Team India is looking to seal what would be its sixth consecutive T20I series win. England though has momentum on its side.

After one hit and one flop, can KL Rahul fire in the final T20I of the series vs England?

Bristol: With India absolutely dominating the first T20I and narrowly losing the second, confidence must still be high in the team led by Virat Kohli. If momentum is anything to go by, coming from a win would mean England would fancy chances to win the third and final T20I and claim the series.

(3rd T20I preview)

While India used spin of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to devastating effect in their 8-wicket triumph at Manchester, spin failed to halt Alex Hales in the second match at Cardiff with England winning by 5 wickets and with 2 balls to spare. The second match was a much closer contest but credit to English batsmen for negotiating spin better than in the first clash. The target of 149 was not too challenging but it could have been lesser because Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to get going. It was Kohli's 47 and an unbeaten 32 from MS Dhoni that helped the team to a respectable total - one that England almost made a mess of in their chase.

All eyes would once again be on the likes of Hales and Morgan who have delivered standout performances for England with the bat. Indian spinners will have to be at their wily best to outfox the opponents while the Indian batting - particularly openers Dhawan and Rohit - have to shoulder more responsibility than they have so far.

Here are the live and latest updates from the match at Bristol's County Ground:

* Team India is looking for its sixth consecutive T20I series win. The last time India lost a bilateral T20I contest was against West Indies in July 2017 in what was a one-match series.

* Wrist spin will continue to be in focus with Kuldeep leading the charge of Indian bowlers. Death bowling is a concern with Jaspreet Bumrah's absence. His replacement in Umesh Yadav has been among wickets but has also been rather costly.

 

