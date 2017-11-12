Everybody has views in life and it should be respected: MS Dhoni

New Delhi: Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the subject of intense debate after a relatively quiet series against New Zealand, with many questioning his place in the Indian limited-overs' squads.

In Dhoni's defence, skipper Virat Kohli has made a strong argument saying that "people need to be a bit more patient". Dhoni also got the backing of coach Ravi Shastri. But all these while, the Ranchi man has been keeping a dignified silence.

However, the 36-year-old on Saturday broke his silence on the matter. During the launch of his cricket academy in Dubai, the two-time World Cup winning captain reacted to the critics in a gentle and a respectful manner.

"Everybody has views in life and it should be respected.

"It is representing the country which is the best motivation for me because we play cricket for only a span of time. You can play for one year to 15 years, some play 20 years, but in the life span, let's say you live for 70 years, 10 to 15 years is nothing and that's the only time you can proudly say that I'm representing my country. The biggest motivation is being part of the Indian cricket team," Khaleej Times quoted Dhoni as saying.

Dhoni, 36, quit Test cricket three years ago and stepped down as the captain of limited overs sides in January this year.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman had suggested Dhoni to allow youngsters take his place in India's T20 squad but continue playing ODIs after the former captain's indifferent knock in the second T20I against New Zealand in Rajkot.

"I feel it's time for MS Dhoni to give youngsters a chance in the T20 format. It will be an opportunity for a youngster to blossom and get confidence playing international cricket. He is definitely an integral part of ODI cricket," Laxman said in a post-match show.

Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar backed Laxman and suggested Dhoni should think about his T20I career as India won't miss him in the format.

"I think India must now look at other options, at least in T20Is. In one-day cricket, they seem to be happy with the role that he (Dhoni) is playing. When you were the captain of the side, it was different. But just as a batsman, will India miss him? I don't think so. In T20 cricket, it is a lot easier to make that transition as there is a lot of experience in that team apart from MS Dhoni now," Agarkar told ESPNcricinfo.

However, Dhoni received the backing of Sunil Gavaskar who, while respecting the opinions of Laxman and Agarkar, questioned why Dhoni was being singled out for India's defeat in Rajkot.

In a storied career, Dhoni has played 90 Tests, 309 ODIs and 83 T20Is. He also helped India lift two World Cup trophies.