Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series: BCCI

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the home schedule for rest of the year, which sees Team India playing a record 3 matches between September and December 2017. However, acting BCCI secretary Amithabh Choudhary revealed that India's 'no' to playing cricket with Pakistan is the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series in the said period.

“Another reason (for the tweaking) being there was six proposed exchange of tours between India and Pakistan, which did not happen. So those spaces had to be adjusted,” Choudhary said after the Tour, Programme and Fixtures Committee's meeting.

The series was originally scheduled in March-April next year, but the BCCI has agreed to the preponement in attempt to fill the Pakistan void and also make space for the Independence up which will be in the said period in 2018.

Choudhary also confirmed reports of India’s participation in the Independence Cup, saying: “Sri Lanka has always co-operated with India and therefore India will be making a reciprocal short visit, only to play the Independence Cup. That’s why the tweaking has taken place.”

The limited-overs-heavy home season will see as many as, 11 ODIs, nine T20 Internationals and three Tests being played, with the concluding encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium near Guwahati. The venue will make its international debut, hosting a T20 International against Australia.

The Kerala Cricket Association’s new stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will be hosting a T20 International when Sri Lanka visits India.

The whole setup pushed India's tour to South Africa a little further, with Choudhary refusing to rule the possibility of Virat Kohli and Co playing a Boxing Day Test against the Proteas.