close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series: BCCI

The whole setup pushed India's tour to South Africa a little further, with Choudhary refusing to rule the possibility of Virat Kohli and Co playing a Boxing Day Test against the Proteas.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 10:30
Freezing India-Pakistan bilateral cricket the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series: BCCI
PTI

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed the home schedule for rest of the year, which sees Team India playing a record 3 matches between September and December 2017. However, acting BCCI secretary Amithabh Choudhary revealed that India's 'no' to playing cricket with Pakistan is the reason behind Sri Lanka getting a full series in the said period.

“Another reason (for the tweaking) being there was six proposed exchange of tours between India and Pakistan, which did not happen. So those spaces had to be adjusted,” Choudhary said after the Tour, Programme and Fixtures Committee's meeting.

The series was originally scheduled in March-April next year, but the BCCI has agreed to the preponement in attempt to fill the Pakistan void and also make space for the Independence up which will be in the said period in 2018.

Choudhary also confirmed reports of India’s participation in the Independence Cup, saying: “Sri Lanka has always co-operated with India and therefore India will be making a reciprocal short visit, only to play the Independence Cup. That’s why the tweaking has taken place.”

READ: Team India's home season (September - December, 2017)

The limited-overs-heavy home season will see as many as, 11 ODIs, nine T20 Internationals and three Tests being played, with the concluding encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium near Guwahati. The venue will make its international debut, hosting a T20 International against Australia. 

The Kerala Cricket Association’s new stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will be hosting a T20 International when Sri Lanka visits India. 

The whole setup pushed India's tour to South Africa a little further, with Choudhary refusing to rule the possibility of Virat Kohli and Co playing a Boxing Day Test against the Proteas.

TAGS

India vs PakistanIndia vs Sri LankaIndia Cricket ScheduleAmithabh ChoudharyBCCI

From Zee News

WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Live; books date with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for WWE title
Other Sports

WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Liv...

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS run-out off all time
cricket

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS...

This team can do things that probably no Indian team has done, praises Ravi Shastri
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

This team can do things that probably no Indian team has do...

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, he leaves WWE, threatens Paul Heyman
Other Sports

If Brock Lesnar loses the Universal Championship at SummerS...

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; returns to Montreal after six years
Tennis

Roger Federer confirms he will play in 2017 Rogers Cup; ret...

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham play out an absolute thriller
cricket

WATCH: 13 needed from 5 balls! Northamptonshire, Birmingham...

Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017
Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: August 2, 2017

Bangladesh&#039;s Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni &#039;World Legend&#039;, shares pictures on Facebook
cricket

Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman calls MS Dhoni 'World...

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Djokovic
Tennis

Enjoy the good life, Juan Martin Del Potro advices Novak Dj...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video