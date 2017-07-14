Gautam Gambhir, Ashish Nehra join fans in roasting Arjuna Ranatunga for his 2011 ICC World Cup final match-fixing claims

New Delhi: Hours after claiming that the final match of the 2011 ICC World Cup between eventual winners India and Sri Lanka was fixed, Arjuna Ranatunga became the target of fans' ire on Friday.

Regarded as one of the best captains ever in cricket's history, Ranatunga reduced himself to a laughing stock with the claim, which many claimed was bizarre. But fans, specially Indians, have taken strong exception and targeted Lanka's World Cup winning captain with harsh comments on social media platforms.

Can you believe diz Arjuna Ranatunga says 2011 WCfinal was fixed 6yrs after the final Arjuna has come across as Lanka's Vinod Kambli #lka — Ramkrrish (@KRamkrrish) July 14, 2017

if you had said 1996 world cup was fixed we would still had believed you. you didnt deserved to win 96

"Arjuna Ranatunga"@ArjunaRanatunga — Yogesh Hardasani (@yogjan15) July 14, 2017

Arjuna Ranatunga's allegations are in a very very bad taste. I don't know what prompted him to make such a rubbish statement. — Harshit Jani (@hsjani) July 14, 2017

Arjuna Ranatunga says 2011 World Cup was fixed. Sri Lanka cricket & players facing tough time. He should be given medical treatment quickly. — Wasi Akaram Khan (@WasiAkaram) July 14, 2017

Pretty sure Arjuna Ranatunga has seen all episodes of #InsideEdge — Deepak Narang (@deepcheat) July 14, 2017

Earlier in the day, the 53-year-old demanded an investigation into the match for match-fixing. Sri Lanka set a fighting total of 274/6 with Mahela Jayawardene hitting a magnificent hundred (103 off 88 balls).

But India chased down the target in front of packed Wankhede Stadium crowd with skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni finishing off with a six off the second ball in the penultimate over.

The win still holds a special place in the hearts of Indian fans as it helped batting great Sachin Tendulkar finally lift a World Cup trophy. It was also India's first world title after Kapil Dev led India to its maiden title in 1983.

Ranatunga made the comment as a reported reaction to another captain Kumar Sangakkara`s comments which questioned Lanka's 2009 tour of Pakistan. The legendary wicket-keeper batsman had asked at whose behest the tour was arranged. Unfortunately, the tour was cut short after terrorists attacked the Lankan team in Lahore.

"Sangakkara wants an inquiry into the tour of Pakistan then they should have one. But I think we should also inquire into what happened to the Sri Lanka team during the 2011 World Cup final. I think this is something that the Sports Minister should look into rather than concentrating on fitness issues," Ranatunga said.

Gautam Gambhir and Ashish Nehra, who were part of the winning team, also lambasted the allegation.

"I am surprised by Arjuna Ranatunga's allegations. These are serious comments by a very respectable voice in international cricket. I think to clear the air, he should back his claims with proofs," Gambhir, who top-scored for India with 97 in the final, said.

Ashish Nehra, a key member of the 2011 World Cup winning team, said that one should not pay much attention to these kind of statements.

"I don't wish to dignify Ranatunga's comments by airing my views on the issue. There is no end to these kind of statements. If I question Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup victory, is it in good taste? So let's not get into it. But yes, it is disappointing when someone of his stature says something like this," Nehra told PTI.

Ranatunga led Sri Lanka to an unlikely World Cup triumph in 1996, defeating heavy favourites Australia at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Post retirement, Ranatunga started a successful political career. He is now the Minister of Petroleum and Renewable Resources.

He played 93 Tests and 296 ODIs, scoring 5105 and 7456 runs respectively.