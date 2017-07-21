close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171* vs Australia or Kapil Dev’s 175* vs Zimbabwe - Which is the greater World Cup knock by an Indian?

Now it may be like comparing apples and oranges if you pit the two knocks against each other considering one has to factor in the era, the opposition, the chances a batsman/ batswoman got and the situation of the match with respect to the tournament.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 21, 2017 - 11:51
Harmanpreet Kaur’s 171* vs Australia or Kapil Dev’s 175* vs Zimbabwe - Which is the greater World Cup knock by an Indian?

New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur lit up the County Ground in Derby on Thursday as she blasted 171 not out off 115 balls in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s World Cup against Australia. Expectedly, the 28-year-old Indian middle-order batswoman is the toast of one and all in the country as the team has a fair shot at its first-ever World Cup crown come Sunday.

India will be taking on England at Lord’s in London. It is expected to be a fairly competitive match as hosts England are three-time World Champions. On the other hand, India will have confidence from the fact that they beat England by 35 runs in the league stage of the tournament earlier on June 24.

But coming back to our protagonist Harmanpreet. She played what is being hailed as arguably the greatest knock by an Indian in a World Cup. She dazzled at the crease, smoking 20 fours and seven sixes. Coming in at 35 for two in the 10th over, she helped India reach 281 for four in 42 overs after the team elected to bat (the match was reduced to 42 overs a side due to rain).

Her knock is being described as the greatest played by an Indian since Kapil Dev’s 175 not out in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in a league match of the 1983 World Cup. Now flashback 34 years. After winning the toss and electing to bat against Zimbabwe, India posted 266 for eight in their allotted 60 overs.

But this was not before Kapil came in to bat at nine for four (which later became 17 for five, 77 for six and 78 for seven). The Indian skipper not only steadied the ship for his team, but also demolished the Zimbabwe bowlers, in what is still considered to be one of the greatest innings by an Indian captain.

Eventually India prevailed in the match by 31 runs.

Now it may be like comparing apples and oranges if you pit the two knocks against each other considering one has to factor in the era, the opposition, the chances a batsman/ batswoman got and the situation of the match with respect to the tournament.

But it is fair to say that these are possibly the two best knocks played by an Indian cricketer in a World Cup and comparisons apart, we will leave it to you to figure out which one was greater!

TAGS

Harmanpreet KaurKapil DevWorld CupCricket

From Zee News

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: It isn&#039;t going to be easy for England, warns Mithali Raj ahead of Sunday finale
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: It isn't going to be...

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur&#039;s sensational six in BBL that even left Adam Gilchrist awestruck
cricket

WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's sensational six in BBL that...

Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy advance to US Open quarterfinals
Badminton

Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma and H S Prannoy advance to...

Harmanpreet Kaur: 15 facts you must know about Indian women team&#039;s star vice-captain
cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur: 15 facts you must know about Indian women...

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – What to expect from the big match on Sunday?
cricket

Women’s World Cup Final: India vs England – What to expect...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur becomes second after Kapil Dev to score big World Cup ton
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Harmanpreet Kaur becomes s...

Women’s World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead the way in congratulating Harmanpreet Kaur for her explosive century versus Australia
cricket

Women’s World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli lead the w...

Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 21, 2017

African Nations Cup to be moved to June-July from 2019
Football

African Nations Cup to be moved to June-July from 2019

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video