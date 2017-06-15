CT 2017, India vs Bangladesh: What's the weather forecast? Which team will be through if the match is washed out?

New Delhi: While teams have pulled off some stunning chases in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it has been a disappointing tournament for cricket fans as most of the matches were truncated due to rain.

Keeping in mind what has happened in the tournament so far, one shouldn't be surprised if rain intervenes in Thursday's semi-final encounter between India and Bangladesh as well. Both the teams have produced some stupendous cricket so far, and while they deserve to play 100 overs, both Mashrafe Mortaza and Virat Kohli would have the rain interruption in mind.

In case if the match is washed out without even a ball being bowled, it will be a heartbreaking moment for the Bangladeshi fans as Men in Blue will advance into finals.

While Bangladesh, who were placed in Group B, finished second, Kohli's men sealed the numero uno spot in Group A. Since ICC has not kept a reserve day for the semi-finals, Men in Blue will seal the final berth since they finished higher than their opponents in their group.

What's the weather forecast at Birmingham today?

According to a report in birminghammail.co.uk, while a light rain in expected in the far west, by afternoon, it's expected to be sunny. The forecasters have predicted a sunny day during the India-Bangladesh match. Maximum temperature is said to be around 20 °C.

The Australian team, which won the 2015 World Cup, failed to win a single match out of their three league ties in the tournament as all of them were decided via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

It remains to be seen whether the fans will get to see an uninterrupted second semi-final at Birmingham today.