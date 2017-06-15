close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

CT 2017, India vs Bangladesh: What's the weather forecast? Which team will be through if the match is washed out?

In case if the match is washed out without even a ball being bowled, one team will advance into finals as the ICC has not kept a reserve day for the semi-finals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:23
CT 2017, India vs Bangladesh: What&#039;s the weather forecast? Which team will be through if the match is washed out?

New Delhi: While teams have pulled off some stunning chases in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, it has been a disappointing tournament for cricket fans as most of the matches were truncated due to rain.

Keeping in mind what has happened in the tournament so far, one shouldn't be surprised if rain intervenes in Thursday's semi-final encounter between India and Bangladesh as well. Both the teams have produced some stupendous cricket so far, and while they deserve to play 100 overs, both Mashrafe Mortaza and Virat Kohli would have the rain interruption in mind.

In case if the match is washed out without even a ball being bowled, it will be a heartbreaking moment for the Bangladeshi fans as Men in Blue will advance into finals.

While Bangladesh, who were placed in Group B, finished second, Kohli's men sealed the numero uno spot in Group A. Since ICC has not kept a reserve day for the semi-finals, Men in Blue will seal the final berth since they finished higher than their opponents in their group.

What's the weather forecast at Birmingham today?

According to a report in birminghammail.co.uk, while a light rain in expected in the far west, by afternoon, it's expected to be sunny. The forecasters have predicted a sunny day during the India-Bangladesh match. Maximum temperature is said to be around 20 °C.

The Australian team, which won the 2015 World Cup, failed to win a single match out of their three league ties in the tournament as all of them were decided via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

It remains to be seen whether the fans will get to see an uninterrupted second semi-final at Birmingham today.

TAGS

India vs BangladeshInd vs BanICC Champions TrophyVirat KohliMashrafe Mortaza

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Maria Sharapova receives invite to play at WTA Stanford tournament
Tennis

Maria Sharapova receives invite to play at WTA Stanford tou...

ICC Champions Trophy, semi-final 2: India vs Bangladesh – Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time, Venue, Squads
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, semi-final 2: India vs Bangladesh – L...

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh showcases his &#039;super powers&#039; in front of Virat Kohli ahead of India-Bangladesh match
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh showcases his 'super powers'...

Champions Trophy 2017, semi-final 1: Waqar Younis slams Eoin Morgan&#039;s &#039;lame excuse&#039; after loss against Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Champions Trophy 2017, semi-final 1: Waqar Younis slams Eoi...

ENG vs PAK: Cricket fraternity hails Sarfraz Ahmed &amp; Co for stunning win over England in ICC Champions Trophy semi-final
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ENG vs PAK: Cricket fraternity hails Sarfraz Ahmed & Co...

Football

French Football Federation president expects Zinedine Zidan...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

ENG 211 (49.5 ov)
Pakistan beat England by 8 wickets
PAK 215/2 (37.1 ov)
WI
Match Abandoned
AFG 0/0 (0.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

Pakistan Vs TBC

June 15  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston
Click for full Schdule »

England Vs Pakistan

June 14  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan won by 8 wickets with 77 balls remaining

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan

June 12  03: 00 pm IST
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 3 3 0 6
Bangladesh 3 1 1 3
Australia 3 0 0 2
New Zealand 3 0 2 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 3 2 1 4
Pakistan 3 2 1 4
South Africa 3 1 2 2
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 2

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Shikhar Dhawan
271
Runs
2 Joe Root
| 258 Runs
3 Tamim Iqbal
| 223 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Hassan Ali
 10 Wickets
2 Liam Plunkett
| 8 Wickets
3 Josh Hazlewood
| 9 Wickets