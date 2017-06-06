ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England vs New Zealand – Preview, Live Streaming, TV Listing, Time, Date, Venue, Squad

New Delhi: After a rather remarkable opening game victory over Bangladesh, title favourites England will aim to continue with their form when they take on New Zealand at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, today.

With rain intervening two of the earlier Group A fixtures resulting in a draw, the two nations will head on to a stiffer competion to inch closer to the semi-final stage. While a win for the host nation will confirm their spot for the next round, the Kiwis will target their first full two points in the tournament.

Eoin Morgan's men kicked-off their campaign with a thrilling eight-wicket victory over the improving Bangladeshi side. With a fighting total of 306 put forth by the Asian country, courtesy to some big knocks notched up by Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim, England chased down the target with 16 deliveries left.

Batsmen Joe Root, opener Alex Hales and skipper Eoin Morgan put up a good batting display for the fans at the Oval, however concern hovered over the bowling attack. Their star bowler Chris Woakes has been sidelined owing to side strain, and thus Steven Finn was announced as his replacement for the remainder of the campaign. Jake Ball continued to disappoint with his deliveries, being thrashed for 82 runs in 10 overs. Much will thus depend on Liam Plunkett, who had scalped four wickets, as well as Mark Wood.

For the Blackcaps, they would be taking on the host nation with much confidence after their promising display of cricket against the Aussies.

Skipper Kane Williamson notched up his first ODI ton against the Australian side. Luke Ronchi was at his destructive best down the off-side and some splendid cameo from the experienced Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor showed a formidable batting line-up the the Kiwis can boast of.

With rain intervening to reduce the overs and target, Steve Smith's men were reduced to 53 for three in nine overs. The pace trio of Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Trent Boult will once again be aiming to display a similar at Cardiff, today.

Squads –

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Neil Broom, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Jeetan Patel, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Jos Buttler, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Steven Finn.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand is on Tuesday, June 6.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand will start at 3:00pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand match will be played at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, London.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between England and New Zealand?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket