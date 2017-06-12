ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka – Live Streaming, TV listing, Date, Time, Venue, Squads

New Delhi: And ICC Champions Trophy 2017 rolls into its last of the group stage match as two lowly ranked teams - Sri Lanka and Pakistan - battle it out for the semi-final berth, at Sophia Garden, Cardiff, today. The winner of the match will take on title favourites England at semi-final on June 14.

Truth be told, none of the two remained favourites ahead of the tournament. Sri Lanka were tagged underdog ahead of the campaign while Pakistan flew down to England with a merely inexperienced side. Then how did such a juncture come about?

Pakistan, who crumbled to a 124-run defeat against India, spun havoc around the South African top-order, after which pace attack choked the middle order to write victory in favour of Sarfraz Ahmed-led side, in a rain-marred encounter. Spirited Sri Lanka bounced back from a defeat to South Africa to stun the defending champions India at the Oval.

Heading into the crucial encounter at Cardiff, Sarfraz must remember that it was a splendid batting display by the Islanders that helped overturn India's high target of 322. With Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali bouncing rising to the occasion to restrict the South Africans, skipper Sarfraz would surely be banking on the duo to emulate the same against the Lankans. Mohammad Amir, who has always been lethal with his late swingers, has gone wicketless in both the outings and will be expected to come forth to display his best deliveries.

On the other hand, the return of Angelo Mathews back to the squad surely did inspire the team to clinch victory in their last match. Even for their experienced Lasith Malinga, the pacer did indeed prove effective enough with his myriad display of deliveries. Skipper Mathews will once again expect a good partnership from the batsmen to put up a good score or chase the total against Pakistan.

Thisara Perera, who was struck on his head during the practice session, is expected to return in the do-or-die encounter. Kusal Perera, who has been sidelined with a hamstring injury, might pave way for Dhananjaya de Silva to offer some runs on the board as well as bowl a few spins.

As per stats however, Pakistan hold the edge over Sri Lanka having defeated them twice in three occasions in ICC Champions Trophy.

Rain – heavy shower leading to wash out or tie could see the Lankans heading to the semi-final stage, in terms of net run rate.

Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfraz Khan (capt.), Ahmed Shahzad, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Junaid Khan, Mohammed Amir, Mohammed Hafeez, Shadab Khan and Shoaib Malik.

Sri Lanka: Angelo Mathews (capt.), Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickewalla, Chamara Kapugedara, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Sekkuge Prasanna, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lasith Malinga, Asela Gunaratne, Nuwan Kulasekara.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is on Monday, June 12.

At what time will the live coverage of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka start?

The live coverage of ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 pm IST.

Where will the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka match be played?

The ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka match will be played at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Which are the TV channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD 1 are the channels that will do a live telecast of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Where can one watch the live streaming of the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka?

One can watch the live streaming on Hotstar. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow zeenews.india.com/cricket.