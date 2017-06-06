Virat Kohli ends his six-year association with PepsiCo

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli, who is a fitness-freak, has ended his multi-crore, six-year association with PepsiCo.

It has been reported that Kohli recently made the decision to only endorse the products he consumes or can relate to.

Kohli said that owing to his fitness regime, he does not consume any soft drinks and would not recommend it to others as well.

“If I myself won't consume such things, I won't urge others to consume it, just because I am getting money out of it,” said Kohli in an interview with CNN-IBN.

“When I started my fitness turnaround, it was more of a lifestyle thing initially. If something goes away from that, I would not want to be a part of that or be promoting that,” he added.

Kohli is ranked No. 1 in T20s, 3rd in ODIs and 5th in Tests. And, to top it all, he looks to be in the best shape of his life. Those who have been following the Indian captain on social media platforms would have surely noticed the amount of gym and training sessions he undertakes to do what he does best - both on and off the field.

A role model and youth icon, Kohli is known for his protein-rich diet comprising lean meat, salmon and boiled vegetables. So much so, that his healthy diet plan has now been regulated by the BCCI and the Indian cricket team.

Kohli is right now in England, leading Team India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.