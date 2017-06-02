WATCH – New Zealand's Luke Ronchi reprives himself from run-out scare against Australia in ICC Champions Trophy 2017

New Delhi: New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi almost reprieved himself from a run-out scare in their ICC Champions Trophy opener against Australia at Edgbaston, today.(LIVE BLOG)

It was in the ninth over of the game. Pat Cummins was with the ball. Back of the length delivery, angled the ball in as Kane Williamson tapped it down to mid-on for a single. However, both Ronchi and Kane seemed confused as to whether to complete the run, were left stranded at mid-pitch.

Mitchell Starc paced in, collected the ball and with an under-arm throw, aimed it at the striker's end. Ronchi stopped and then sprinted to the striker's end.Wicker-keeper Mathew Wade slid in collecting the ball, only to spear down the stumps.

One may call it unnecessary or may call it reckless, but the 36-year-old indeed saved himself from a run-out scare that would have given the Aussie side some momentum after dismissing opener Martin Guptill in the sixth over.

Opting to bat first, the Blackcaps are in complete control of the game. Luke Ronchi(65) scored his yet another ODI fifty, after which he was dismissed by John Hastings. Heavy rain, however, there at Edgbaston has reduced the game to 46 overs per side.