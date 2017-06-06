close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Trent Boult's brilliant catch to dismiss Moeen Ali in ENG vs NZ game

Corey Anderson claimed his third wicket of the match as Ali attempted a pull off Anderson's bouncer but a brilliant catch by Trent Boult at short fine leg sent Ali packing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 20:08
WATCH: Trent Boult&#039;s brilliant catch to dismiss Moeen Ali in ENG vs NZ game
Courtesy: Screenshot (icc-cricket.com)

New Delhi: England and New Zealand are fighting it out at the Sophia Gardens in an ICC Champions Trophy 2017 encounter today.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field under an overcast Cardiff sky. (ENG vs NZ - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Hosts England made a positive start as Alex Hales and Joe Root consolidated England in the first 30 overs of their innings.

But after Hales and Root's dismissal England suffered a mini-collapse.

New Zealand's pace battery ensured that England batsmen do not even their allotted quota of 50 overs as they kept striking at regular intervals.

One such dismissal was of Moeen Ali.

Corey Anderson claimed his third wicket of the match as Ali attempted a pull off Anderson's bouncer but a brilliant catch by Trent Boult at short fine leg sent Ali packing.

It won't be wrong to say that it was a fielder's wicket as Ali was dismissed for 12 runs.

Watch the catch here

England posted 310 in 49.3 overs as they are looking to become the first team to reach the semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2017.

TAGS

Moeen AliTrent BoultICC Champions Trophy 2017cricket newsCorey Anderdson

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

WATCH: Suresh Raina posts inspirational fitness videos saying &#039;can&#039;t stop, won&#039;t stop&#039;
cricket

WATCH: Suresh Raina posts inspirational fitness videos sayi...

Peter Bosz leaves Ajax to sign 2-year deal as manager of Borussia Dortmund
Football

Peter Bosz leaves Ajax to sign 2-year deal as manager of Bo...

WATCH: Ben Stokes attempts outrageous shot to complete fifty in ENG vs NZ match, instantly regrets
ICC Champions Trophycricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes attempts outrageous shot to complete fift...

Indian men&#039;s hockey team goes down 0-2 to Germany
Other Sports

Indian men's hockey team goes down 0-2 to Germany

Uncomfortable with Vijay Mallya&#039;s presence, Team India left Virat Kohli&#039;s charity dinner earlier than scheduled
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Uncomfortable with Vijay Mallya's presence, Team India...

LIVE Football Score, India vs Nepal International Football Friendly
Football

LIVE Football Score, India vs Nepal International Football...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

Live Score Card

Live
ENG 310 (49.3 ov)
NZ need 248 runs in 218 balls at 6.82 rpo
NZ 63/2 (13.4 ov)
AUS 83/1 (16.0 ov)
Match Abandoned
BAN 182 (44.3 ov)
WI 147/3 (19.2 ov)
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
AFG 146/6 (20.0 ov)

Australia Vs New Zealand

June 2  03:00 pm IST
Edgbaston

England Vs New Zealand

June 6  03:00 pm IST
Sophia Gardens
Click for full Schdule »

Australia Vs Bangladesh

June 5  06:00 pm IST
No result

India Vs Pakistan

June 4  03:00 pm IST
India won by 124 runs (D/L method)
Click for full Schdule »

ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Points Table

Gr A MP Won Lost Pts
England 1 1 0 2
Australia 2 0 0 2
Bangladesh 2 0 1 1
New Zealand 1 0 0 1
Gr B MP Won Lost Pts
India 1 1 0 2
South Africa 1 1 0 2
Sri Lanka 1 0 1 0
Pakistan 1 0 1 0

HIGHEST RUNS

1 Joe Root
133
Runs
2 Tamim Iqbal
| 128 Runs
3 Alex Hales
| 95 Runs

HIGHEST WKTS

1 Liam Plunkett
 4 Wickets
2 Ben Stokes
| 1 Wickets
3 Mashrafe Mortaza
| 1 Wickets