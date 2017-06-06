WATCH: Trent Boult's brilliant catch to dismiss Moeen Ali in ENG vs NZ game

New Delhi: England and New Zealand are fighting it out at the Sophia Gardens in an ICC Champions Trophy 2017 encounter today.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to field under an overcast Cardiff sky. (ENG vs NZ - Live Blog | Full Coverage)

Hosts England made a positive start as Alex Hales and Joe Root consolidated England in the first 30 overs of their innings.

But after Hales and Root's dismissal England suffered a mini-collapse.

New Zealand's pace battery ensured that England batsmen do not even their allotted quota of 50 overs as they kept striking at regular intervals.

One such dismissal was of Moeen Ali.

Corey Anderson claimed his third wicket of the match as Ali attempted a pull off Anderson's bouncer but a brilliant catch by Trent Boult at short fine leg sent Ali packing.

It won't be wrong to say that it was a fielder's wicket as Ali was dismissed for 12 runs.

Watch the catch here

England posted 310 in 49.3 overs as they are looking to become the first team to reach the semi-finals of Champions Trophy 2017.