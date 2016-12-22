ICC Cricketer of the Year: On Ravichandran Ashwin's big day, here's how Harbhajan Singh reacted
Harbhajan congratulated Ashwin on being named ICC Cricketer of the Year 2016.
New Delhi: Ravichandran Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh haven't had the best of relationship in 2016, with the Turbanator directly or indirectly taking a dig at the present ICC No.1 Test bowler on a number of occasions.
But as 2016 nears its end, Harbhajan brought an end to possible bitterness, if any, and congratulated the 30-year-old on being named ICC Test Cricketer and Cricketer of the Year.
It has been a wonderful year for @ashwinravi99! Congratulations on winning @ICC cricketer of the year!
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 22, 2016
Bhajji's tweet read, "It has been a wonderful year for Ravichandran Ashwin! Congratulations on winning ICC cricketer of the year!"
Earlier, Harbhajan also cleared air on rumours of him joining politics. Reports surfaced of Bhajji joining Congress party in contesting Assembly Elections but the former Indian off-spinner sided away from such talks stating he has no intentions of joining politics anytime soon.
The speculations were rife after Navjot Singh Sidhu met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, amid speculation that the cricketer-turned politician would join the Congress sooner than later.
Sidhu's meeting with Gandhi lasted for more than 30 minutes and had come at a time when the Congress has finalised half of its candidates for the coming Assembly elections in Punjab.
