ICC ODI Team of the Year: Virat Kohli named captain as three Indians picked in 12-man squad

New Delhi: After missing out on a place in ICC's Test Team of the Year 2016, Virat Kohli has been named as the captain of the 12-member ODI Team of the Year including four South Africans, three Australians, three Indians (including Kohli) and one player each from England & West Indies.

One of the finest batsman of this generation, AB de Villiers was accompanied by wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock, pacer Kagiso Rabada and leg-spinner Imran Tahir are the South African cricketers, while the explosive opener David Warner had Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc represent Australia in ICC's squad for limited overs.

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja represented India in the illustrious squad while Englishman Jos Buttler and West Indian spinner Sunil Narine are the other two players in the side.

Presenting the ICC ODI Team of the Year 2016! #ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5rH3XozNIj — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2016

1. Virat Kohli (captain)

2. David Warner

3. Quinton de Kock (wk)

4. Rohit Sharma

5. AB de Villiers

6. Jos Buttler

7. Mitchell Marsh

8. Ravindra Jadeja

9. Mitchell Starc

10. Kagiso Rabada

11. Sunil Narine

12. Imran Tahir

What still remains as the most baffling question is ICC's decision to snub Virat Kohli from the Test team despite the Indian captain amassing 655 runs and guiding the team to 4-0 victory over England, led by Alastair Cook who was named the skipper of the Test team.

India, presently No. 1 in ICC Test rankings, had just one player in the name of Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad. The Tamil Nadu born all-rounder was also named ICC's Test team player of the Year and Cricketer of the Year.

Besides, South Africa’s Marais Erasmus has been honoured with the David Shepherd Trophy for ICC Umpire of the Year, while Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award.