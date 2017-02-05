ICC set to implement proposed structural changes despite BCCI's opposite stand
India only got support from Sri Lanka on the matter while majority of other boards agreed with the restructure proposal.
New Delhi: In the ongoing meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Dubai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) representative Vikram Limaye has opposed the proposed structural changes put forward by the sport's governing body and has asked for more time till the next meeting in April 2017.
As per sources, India only got support from Sri Lanka on the matter while Zimbabwe abstained when the matter was put to floor test. Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, England and Australia all voted in favour of change in revenue distribution as well as change in governance structure.
BREAKING: In Principle Agreement to Constitutional and Financial Changes to ICC https://t.co/yU9q7slyAF Full details from ICC Board Meeting pic.twitter.com/mcHX2ZCymb
— ICC (@ICC) February 4, 2017
New governance and financial model
The broader principles that have been already agreed are: -
- A revised financial distribution ensuring a more equitable distribution of revenues
- A revised constitution to reflect good governance, expanding and clarifying of the roles and objectives of the ICC to provide leadership in international cricket. Further constitutional changes proposed include:
- The potential to include additional Full Members (Ireland and Afghanistan subject to both meeting Membership criteria)
- Removal of the Affiliate level of Membership so only two categories; Full Member and Associate Member
- The introduction of Membership criteria and a Membership Committee established to ensure ongoing compliance
- The introduction of an independent female director
- Equal weight of votes for all Board Members regardless of Membership status
- All Members to be entitled to attend the AGM
The new financial model is based on the following guiding principles:-
- Equity
- Good conscience
- Common sense and simplicity
- Enabling every Member to grow
- Revenue generated by Members
- Greater transparency
- Recognition of interdependency amongst Members, that cricket playing nations each other and the more strong nations the better for the sport
Speaking on the matter, ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said, “Today was an important step forward for the future of the ICC and cricket around the world. The proposals from the working group to reverse the resolutions of 2014 and deliver a revised constitution and financial model were accepted by the ICC Board and now we will work collectively to refine the detail for final sign off in April. This also allows the new BCCI leadership appropriate time to appraise the detail and contribute.
“I want the ICC to be reasonable and fair in our approach to all 105 Members and the revised constitution and financial model does that. There are still details to work through and concerns to be addressed, but the principle of change is agreed and not for debate.
“There was a strong desire from the ICC Board to work together for the betterment of cricket, utilising our expertise appropriately and pursuing the growth of the sport around the world.”
Here's how the International Cricket structure would look like:-
- Nine-team Test league run over a two year cycle
- Remaining three Test teams to be guaranteed a consistent and confirmed schedule of Test matches against all other teams
- 13 team ODI league run over a three year period leading into qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
- Regional T20 competition structure to be developed as a pathway to qualification for the ICC World T20
- ICC will be passing the resolution during it's April Board meeting.
(With PTI inputs)
