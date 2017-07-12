India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's World Cup: Meg Lanning invites Mithali Raj & Co to bat first

New Delhi: Live cricket score and live updates from ICC Women's World Cup quarter-final match between India and Australia. Mithali Raj & Co would be looking to get back to winning ways after their four-match winning streak in the tournament was brought to an end by South Africa in their previous match.

Over 4 | Score 9/1 | (Punam 5*, Mithali 0*)

Ashleigh Gardner struck early in the innings as she got the prized wicket of Smriti Mandhana. The ball spun into Smriti - who was expecting it to move away from her and edged it to the keeper. Skipper Mithali Raj is the next batswoman in. She is just 34 runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in women's cricket and the team needs a special knock from their skipper today.

S Mandhana c Healy b Gardner 3 (10b)

Over 1 | Score 2/0 | (Punam 1*, Smriti 1*)

Good start by Megan Schutt, just two from the first over.

TOSS: Australian skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and has opted to field first.

The winner of today's game will advance into the semi-finals of the coveted tournament. Indian eves will heavily rely on their batting department and the likes of Mithali Raji, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will have to produce big scores to put the Aussies under pressure.

Australia, despite being a world class team, will also enter the match after suffering a heartbreaking three-run loss against arch-rivals England. Australia lead the head-to-head record against India 8-2.

What time will the match start?

The match will start at 3 PM IST.

Where will the match be played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is being hosted in England and Wales. The match between India and Australia will be played at County ground, Bristol.

Where to watch the match?

India vs Australia will be aired live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It is the 23rd match of the tournament for both teams.

Where can we see Live streaming?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar.