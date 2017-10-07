India vs Australia 2017: Jasprit Bumrah goes past Ashish Nehra to become second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India

New Delhi: With two toe-crushing yorkers, Jasprit Bumrah overhauled his teammate Ashish Nehra to become the second-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for India. He achieved the feat during the India-Australia first T20I encounter, at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, on Saturday. ( IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Live Blog )

It was the 18th over of Australia's innings. India skipper Virat Kohli gave the attacking responsibility to Bumrah. First ball, back of the length delivery as the pacer angled the delivery in. Batsman Tim Paine failed to read the ball as it sneaked in through the bat and pads to rattle against the middle and leg stump.

Nathan Coulter-Nile walked in next. Just two deliveries later, pinpoint delivery to the base of the middle stump and the Aussie walked out with just a run to his name. Australia this stuttered seven down with 113 runs on the board.

Well, for Bumrah, he surpassed Nehra to stand second on the list of most wickets in T20Is for India. Bumrah now has 36 wickets from 26 matches, while Nehra has 34 wickets to his name from the same amount of innings. Leading the chart is Ravichandran Ashwin with 52 wickets. Accounting overall list, Bumrah stands at No.40 on the list headed by Shahid Afridi (97 wickets)

Ahead of the match, Bumrah seemed rather enthusiastic in playing alongside Nehra. "He's a very experienced player. I’ve played some cricket with him. I've played in World Twenty20 with him. It’s really good to have him in the side… It’s lot of fun. He has loads of experience to share. He’s very helpful for youngsters like me,” said Bumrah in a pre-match presser.