India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Visitors face uphill task without Steve Smith

After overwhelmingly successful ODI series that witnessed Team India win 4-1 against a hapless Australian team, Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will now aim to extend their domination over the visitors in the three-match T20I series that kicks off today, at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 18:31
India vs Australia Live Score, 1st T20I: Visitors face uphill task without Steve Smith

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs Australia, first T20I in Ranchi. Here you can catch live commentary and updates and analysis about the game. (Where you can watch the game online?)

TOSS UPDATE: India win the toss and Virat Kohli decides to bowl due to overcast conditions. "Weather is a massive factor," says the Indian captain.

6:20 p.m. Toss coming up shortly as Akash Chopra and Virender Sehwag on TV broadcast differ on their choice of No. 4. Chopra wants Manish Pandey and Sehwag goes for MS Dhoni.

New Delhi: After an overly successful ODI series that witnessed Team India snatch away a 4-1 victory against a hapless Australian team, Virat Kohli-led Men in Blue will now aim to extend their domination over the visitors in the three-match T20I series that kicks off on Friday at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. ( IND vs AUSMatch Preview )

The new No. 1 ODI teaam has past records too stand in their favour. Australia have failed to register a victory over India in their last six T20I encounters.

And there was yet another blow for the Aussies – captain Steve Smith won't be part of the T20I series due to a shoulder injury. Thus David Warner will leadi the visitors. Wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine said in a pre-match presser that Kohli's wicket will be a prized one, but not to forget they will have the likes of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan to deal with at the top before Kohli comes in.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusLive India vs AustraliaLive IND vs AUSLive Score India vs AustraliaVirat KohliDavid WarnerSteve Smithcricket news

