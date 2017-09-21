close
Live: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - Unchanged India opt to bat in Kolkata

The biggest news in the lead-up to the match has been the threat that the weather posses as the forecast is for rain, so much so forth that the game is even in danger of getting washed out.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 13:15
New Delhi: India and Australia battle in the second of the five one-day internationals on Thursday. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens. It will begin at 1.30 pm IST with the toss half an hour before at 1 pm. The biggest news in the lead-up to the match has been the threat that the weather posses as the forecast is for rain, so much so forth that the game is even in danger of getting washed out. ( Live Scorecard )

FUN FACTS: This will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 300th ODI for India. Also, Aussie skipper Steve Smith will be playing his 100th ODI of his career. 

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia XI: Warner, Cartwright, Smith (c), Head, Maxwell, Stoinis, Wade (wk), Agar, Richardson, Cummins, Coulter-Nile

TOSS TIME: Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first 

READ: Stats in line for the 2nd ODI match at Eden Gardens 

 

India were down in the dumps at 87/5 in Chennai, before young all-rounder Hardik Pandya (83) and seasoned campaigner MS Dhoni (79) upturned the script with an 118-run six wicket stand that helped the hosts post a challenging total, which the Kangaroos could not match up to in a rain-truncated chase.

The tourists, according to their former skipper Michael Clarke, have to win the second rubber in order to have any chance of taking the series. In order to do that, Smith's wards will need to improve on their death bowling which looked rather flat in Chennai conceding 83 runs in the last 10 overs.

But at this moment, all eyes are focussed heavenwards, with the Met office predicting thundershowers on the morrow. Another shortened cricketing contest is also within the realms of possibility, as the city has been lashed by spells of heavy showers over the past few days. (With IANS inputs)

