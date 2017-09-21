Live: India vs Australia, 2nd ODI - Unchanged India opt to bat in Kolkata

New Delhi: India and Australia battle in the second of the five one-day internationals on Thursday. The match will be played at the Eden Gardens. It will begin at 1.30 pm IST with the toss half an hour before at 1 pm. The biggest news in the lead-up to the match has been the threat that the weather posses as the forecast is for rain, so much so forth that the game is even in danger of getting washed out. ( Live Scorecard )

FUN FACTS: This will be Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 300th ODI for India. Also, Aussie skipper Steve Smith will be playing his 100th ODI of his career.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli(c), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

Congratulations to Steve Smith on winning his 100th ODI cap! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/4K2o9nIRZO — ICC (@ICC) September 21, 2017

Australia XI: Warner, Cartwright, Smith (c), Head, Maxwell, Stoinis, Wade (wk), Agar, Richardson, Cummins, Coulter-Nile

TOSS TIME: Virat Kohli wins the toss and elects to bat first

Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman out in the middle of Eden Gardens. Who could forget that Very Very Special innings here 16 years ago? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/HIOS2aJsPY — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 21, 2017

READ: Stats in line for the 2nd ODI match at Eden Gardens

"What do you think? Bat or bowl first?" @WACA_Cricket duo Coulter-Nile and Agar check out the pitch in Kolkata #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/iO5CZppQxy — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 21, 2017

The covers are off. First look at the pitch for the 2nd ODI at Eden Gardens. Win the toss and? #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/a7AX5cWPd6 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 21, 2017

Welcome to Eden Gardens for the second #INDvAUS ODI. No rain this morning and the covers are coming off! Toss at 5.30pm AEST (1pm local) pic.twitter.com/OtwGtnmAx5 — cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) September 21, 2017

India were down in the dumps at 87/5 in Chennai, before young all-rounder Hardik Pandya (83) and seasoned campaigner MS Dhoni (79) upturned the script with an 118-run six wicket stand that helped the hosts post a challenging total, which the Kangaroos could not match up to in a rain-truncated chase.

The tourists, according to their former skipper Michael Clarke, have to win the second rubber in order to have any chance of taking the series. In order to do that, Smith's wards will need to improve on their death bowling which looked rather flat in Chennai conceding 83 runs in the last 10 overs.

But at this moment, all eyes are focussed heavenwards, with the Met office predicting thundershowers on the morrow. Another shortened cricketing contest is also within the realms of possibility, as the city has been lashed by spells of heavy showers over the past few days. (With IANS inputs)