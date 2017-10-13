India vs Australia Live Updates, 3rd T20I: Toss delayed, inspection at 7 pm

18:15 pm IST: Toss has been delayed

The toss has been delayed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Next inspection at 7 PM IST. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/C3zRLSobI9 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2017

India are looking for a limited-overs' double against an erratic but resilient Australian side when the two sides take on each other in the third and final T20I match at Hyderabad.

India were the far better side in the ODIs, winning the five-match series 4-1; but the T20Is has been a mixed bag so far. India won the rain-affected series opener in Ranchi, but received a thrashing in the second match in Guwahati.

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul and Axar Patel.

Australia: David Warner (c), Jason Behrendorff, Dan Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye.

Hello and welcome to the live updates from third and final T20I match between India and Australia, being played in Hyderabad.