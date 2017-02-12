close
India vs Australia: Who the heck is Mitchell Swepson, and why the Aussies keep talking about him — VIDEO INSIDE

New Delhi: Australia have already conceded that the upcoming series in India will be one of the toughest in their history.

But they are quietly hopeful that a surprise weapon or two will help counter India's dominance, specially in the spin department.

That's where a certain Mitchell Swepson comes into the picture.

The 23-year-old is yet to make his international debut, but by the sheer amount wickets he has taken in domestic cricket, he can be judged a prodigy. And the Aussies have shown their liking for the spinner.

In his 14 First-class matches, the leg spinner has taken 41 wickets, and is traveling with the Steve Smith's team.

A glimpse of his quality was on display in Dubai, where the Aussies are holding the preparatory camp ahead of the India series.

In all probability, he is likely to play in the India series, which starts in Pune on February 23.

