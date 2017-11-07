India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Statistical preview

New Delhi: India will take on Sri Lanka in the T201 series decider on Tuesday in Thiruvananthapuram. The series stands locked at 1-1 currently after India won the opening game at Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium by 53 runs, followed by the Kiwis squaring it up with a 40-run victory at Rajkot.

Ahead of the series decider, we present you ten numbers you need to know:

1. Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram will be India's 50th venue to host an international match.

2. India’s win-loss ratio against New Zealand (1 win:6 defeats) is their worst against any country.

3. Rohit Sharma (1477) needs 23 runs to become the second Indian to reach 1,500 T20I runs. Virat Kohli is the first to do. He has now 1943 runs.

4. If MS Dhoni (1281) scores 27 runs, he will overtake Suresh Raina (1,307) as the third highest scorer in T20I, after Kohli and Rohit.

5. Dhoni (197) needs three dismissals to become the second wicketkeeper after Kamran Akmal (200) to complete 200 dismissals in T20Is. Dhoni has a total of 202 dismissals in this format, but five of them were claimed when he was playing as a fielder.

6. Dhoni needs 17 runs to become the 26th player and 2nd wicketkeeper after Kumar Sangakkara to complete 16000 International runs.

7. Martin Guptill (1855) needs 35 runs t become the third highest scorer in T20Is, after Brendon McCullum (2140) and Kohli (1943). As of now, Tilakratne Dilshan is third with 1889 runs.

8. Guptill needs six runs to become the seventh New Zealand batsman with 10000 International runs.

9. Yuzvendra Chahal (14) needs three wickets to become the highest wicket-taker this year. Rashid Khan and Kesrick Williams (17 each) are leading the charts.

10. Ross Taylor (42 catches) needs three catches to beat AB de Villiers (44) as the fielder with most catches in T20Is.