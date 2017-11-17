India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Statistical highlights of Day 2

Kolkata: Statistical highlights of second day's play of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. (Day 2 Report | As it happened)

With his unbeaten 47, Cheteshwar Pujara has maintained an excellent average in Tests this year while aggregating 898 runs at an average of 74.83 in nine Tests, including three centuries and four fifties -- the highest among the batsmen with 500 runs or more in Tests in 2017.

Pujara's average is the third highest in a calendar year in Tests -- the top two being 81.75 in 2012 and 75.36 in 2013.

Pujara is averaging 100-plus in Tests vs Sri Lanka -- his aggregate being 501 in seven innings at an average of 100.20, including three hundreds.

India's fifth wicket fell with the score reading 50. For the 17th time, India's five wickets have fallen for 50 runs or less in a Test innings on the Indian soil. In the 2010-11 Ahmedabad Test against New Zealand, India had lost five wickets for 15 runs in their second innings.

Despite scoring 17 in the Pallekele Test and 4 in the Kolkata Test -- both vs Sri Lanka, Ajinkya Rahane has been maintaining batting average of 40-plus. Since making his debut in Tests in 2013, Rahane's average has been 40-plus in each calendar year.

Suranga Lakmal had delivered 46 consecutive deliveries before conceding a four to Rahane on his 47th ball. It has happened for the first time that a bowler has bowled seven successive maiden overs besides taking three wickets at the start of the Test match.