India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1: Cheteshwar Pujara pulls off excellent low catch

New Delhi: India's slip catching has been an area of concern for some time, but on Day 1 of 2nd Test against Sri Lanka at Nagpur's Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Cheteshwar Pujara pulled off a sensational low catch to leave everyone impressed. (Day 1 Blog || Scorecard)

It happened off the penultimate ball of the fifth over today, bowled by Ishant Sharma. Lankan opener Sadeera Samarawickrama was drawn forward by a short ball but failed to read the seaming delivery, and ended up offering a catch at the cordon.

At first slip, Pujara dived in front and completed the catch to the amazement of his teammates. His celebration after the catch was worthwhile, and a rare one from an otherwise reticent player.

Watch the catch here, courtesy BCCI:

Pujara, however, dropped a catch later in the match, that of Dimuth Karunaratne, off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin in the 21st over.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. But Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Ishant Sharma dismissed the visitors for 205 runs.

Ashwin took four wickets, while Jadeja and Sharma shared the remaining six wickets between them.