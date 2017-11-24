India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 1: Playful Rohit Sharma has fun with spider camera in Nagpur - Watch

New Delhi: Playing first Test in more than a year, Rohit Sharma enjoyed his comeback with some fun activities during Day 1's play of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur on Friday. (Day 2 Blog || Scorecard)

While fielding, the 30-year-old was seen getting a hold of the overhead spider cam to the applause of Nagpur crowd.

Here's the video:

Rohit was one of the three changes in the Indian XI which played out a thrilling draw at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Opener Murali Vijay and pacer Ishant Sharma were other two players. The trio came in for Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Rohit played his last Test in October last year, against New Zealand, at Indore. He has been in the squad, but have failed to make the playing XI even as Indian went on a winning spree.

He has played 21 Test matches, scoring 1184 at 37, with the help of two hundreds and seven fifties.

Earlier in the day, Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and opted to bat first.

Ishant gave India an early breakthrough by removing Sadeera Samarawickrama in the fifth over. Then, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled Lahiru Thiramanne before Ravindra Jadeja trapped Angelo Mathews in front.

At the time of filing the report, Lanka were 121/3 after 50 overs' play.