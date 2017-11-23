India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Live streaming, TV guide, date, time, venue and squads

New Delhi: All India needed to win the rain-affected Kolkata Test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens was few more overs. Despite playing 32.5 overs' only on the first two days of the Test, India came close to beating Sri Lanka.

Now Virat Kohli & Co head to Nagpur for the second match even as the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium promises another green top as India continue to prepare for the coming overseas tour.

India's most technically equipped opener Murali Vijay will be making a comeback into the playing XI as Shikhar Dhawan has taken a break for personal reasons.

Another certainty in the playing XI is Ishant Sharma - the most capped player in the current Test squad with 77 matches in whites.

With Bhuvneshwar Kumar getting married, the lanky speedster is expected to get two shots to keep the other pace bowling contenders in the playing XI for South Africa tour on tenterhooks.

If it's a case of variation in spin bowling, chinaman Kuldeep Yadav is an option but in case there is good carry, rookie Vijay Shankar could be handed his maiden Test cap.

Shankar's bowling is not menacing. He is at best a military medium pacer with a speed of nearly 120 kmph and 27 wickets in 32 first-class games. But it is his batting average of 49.16 with five hundreds and 10 fifties that makes him a contender.

Here's everything you need to know about the second match:

Date: 24 to 28 November, 2017

Time: 9:30 AM IST (Everyday)

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Jamtha, Nagpur

TV listings

India: Star Sports 1/3

Sri Lanka: Star Sports

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

US: Willow TV

Live streaming: Hotstar

Squads:

India (1st and 2nd Tests): Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (withdrawn), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (withdrawn), Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Roshen Silva

