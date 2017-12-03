India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Delhi smog hits Kotla Test, Lanka players play with mask on

The Delhi smog on Sunday did not even spare the Test match between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium as the match was halted briefly because of poor air quality.

The match was halted when Sri Lankan player Lahiru Gamage experienced breathing trouble while playing the match. Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal raised an alarm over this and complained to the umpire.

Following this, the umpires discussed the issue with other officials and then stopped the game for sometime.

When the match resumed, Sri Lankan players were seen on the ground wearing pollution masks.

But soon after the match began, Gamage started having breathing trouble again, forcing the match to be stopped again. Gamage left the ground after this as his breathing trouble worsened.

The brief halts in the game certainly did not go well for team India. Soon after the first pause, India lost the wicket of R Ashwin, who scored just four runs off 16 deliveries.

After the second halt came a bigger jolt for India as skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to pavilion. Having scored 243 off 287 balls, Kohli was declared LBW.

Earlier on Sunday, Kohli crossed another milestone in his career, becoming the only international captain to score six double centuries. He also now shares the record of most number of double centuries for an Indian in Test cricket, along with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag.

He is also only the second Indian after Vinod Kambli to score back-to-back double hundreds. In 1993, the former left- handed batsman had scored 224 against England in Mumbai and 227 against Zimbabwe in Delhi.

Overall, Kohli is in the sixth place in the list of most double hundreds in a career, which is topped by Australian legend Don Bradman (12), followed by Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (11), Lara (9), England's Wally Hammond (7) and Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene (7)