India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli maul Lankans on Day 1

New Delhi: Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli mauled Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the third and final Test match in Delhi. At Stumps, India were 371/4 with skipper Kohli unbeaten on 156 and Rohit Sharma on 6. Vijay, who scored back-to-back hundred – 155 from 267) balls – departed four overs before the end of day's play at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Saturday.

India won the toss for the first time in the series, and Kohli opted to bat first. But India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan in the tenth over and run-machine Cheteshwar Pujar in the 21st over. The arrival of Kohli in the middle, however, changed the course of the innings as the skipper and Vijay stitched a 283-run third-wicket stand.

In the process, Kohli brought up his 20th Test hundred and became the fourth fastest Indian batsman to reach the landmark of 5,000 runs. Playing in his 63rd Test, the 29-year-old also became the 11th Indian batsman to achieve the milestone, when he reached 25 during India`s first innings.

He is also the second youngest to reach the 5,000-run mark among Indian bastmen at 29 years and 27 days. Tendulkar tops the list among Indians at 25 years and 301 days.

But it was Vijay, who set the pace for India on the first day. The Tamil Nadu opener notched up his 11th Test century in the 56th over, and indulged himself in an Antonie Griezmann-style celebration with Kohli giving him company to the amusement of everyone.

However, the visitors ended the day with a flourish, taking two wickets – those of Vijay and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Both the batsmen perished in similar fashions, stumped by a brilliant Niroshan Dickwella off the bowling of chinaman bowler Lakshan Sandakan, in the 86th and 88th overs respectively.