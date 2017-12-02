India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli joins Murali Vijay in Antonie Griezmann-style celebration — Watch

New Delhi: Run-machines Murali Vijay and Virat Kohli on Saturday mauled Sri Lanka as India closed Day 1 of third and final Test in Delhi at 371/4.

They stitched a 283-run third-wicket stand with both the batsmen scoring their respective hundreds. Vijay scored a brilliantly crafted 155 off 267 balls with the help of 13 fours. Kohli was unbeaten on 156 off 186 with 16 fours.

Soon after reaching his 11th Test hundred, with a four off the second ball of the 56th over, bowled by Lakshan Sandakan, Vijay celebrated the milestone in one unique style. And for the company, he got the skipper.

Vijay, who is a huge football fan, mimicked Atletico Madrid star forward did a quirky dance, mimicking Antoine Griezmann. Vijay then convinced Kohli to join him in the celebration, and the skipper promptly agreed.

What followed was a tag dab dance, which everybody seemed to enjoy.

Watch it here, courtesy BCCI:

BTW, the France and Atletico Madrid star had revealed that his celebration was inspired by Drake. The Canadian rapper was first seen doing the routine in his video, 'Hotline Bling'.

Watch Griezmann mock-up in the video here:

@champagnepapi A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Jul 8, 2016 at 8:40am PDT

A win or a draw in the match will help Kohli & Co match the record held by England and Australia for longest series wins.

India won the second match at Nagpur by an innings and 239 runs to equal their biggest win. Vijay, who was making a comeback after a long injury layoff, scored 128 and Kohli scored 213 in a record-breaking innings.

The three-match series, however, started with a rain-marred but thrilling win in Kolkata.