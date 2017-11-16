India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test, Day 1: Wet conditions delay toss in Kolkata

A very warm welcome to all those joining ZeeNews Sports for it's continued international cricket coverage as India's home season enters its last series against Sri Lanka, who begin their tour with the first Test at the Edean Gardens in Kolkata. And we will bring you all the live score updates as well as other happenings that make headlines through the day.

9:08 a.m. Looks like it's going to be a considerable amount of waiting time before we get to see any play. But there's lots of cricketing stuff you can dig into meanwhile. And one of those is Kohli's statement that made headlines yesterday: 'I am not a robot'

8:55 a.m. A little birdie from Kolkata comes up with a bad news. It has started drizzling in Kolkata.

8:52 a.m. It's also a landmark date today as far as world cricket is considered, as one of its favourite son Sachin Tendulkar bid the game adieu on November 16, 2013.

8:50 a.m. On a note much brighter than the conditions in Kolkata, Ashish Nehra is back on TV, as a Hindi commentator, and is looking dapper in a grey suit.

8:45 a.m. First up the most important information. The weatherman called it right as its cloudy in Kolkata, though it hasn't rained this morning but the toss is almost certain to be delayed as there is lots of water on the covers from Wednesday's rain, and the super-soppers are in overdrive. We will keep you posted on official confirmation.

Aakash Chopra, by the way, had tweeted the below video an hour ago:

MATCH PREVIEW

India would look to continue their ruthless streak while Sri Lanka would want to forget the annihilation suffered at home and chase what has been an improbable dream of winning a Test here when the two teams clash in a three-match series, starting here at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. However, there is a possibility of rain after home team's Wednesday morning practice session was called off after a spell of shower.

India had inflicted a humiliating 9-0 whitewash on Sri Lanka across three formats even as they bounced back to secure a surprise 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan in the UAE.

But there will be no let up from India, who are taking this series as preparation for the gruelling two-month long South Africa tour where they play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is beginning with the Cape Town Test on January 5.

Since that Test series in July-August, the hosts have played 13 ODIs and six Twenty20s but adjusting to the rigours of the longer version of the game should not be an issue since most of the team members have played Ranji Trophy matches for their respective sides.

That the Islanders have not won a single Test in 16 appearances over 35 years (they first played in India in 1982) and are here with an inexperienced side will make the task onerous for skipper Dinesh Chandimal. He will bank heavily on Angelo Mathews and left-arm spinner Rangana Herath - the two senior members who were part of the side that toured India in 2009.

The Met office has predicted rain until November 18 under the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area that is making its way up the Bay of Bengal along the Indian coast, and the series-opener may be a curtailed affair.

India look supremely confident at home barring a couple of selection dilemma looking at the Eden's seemingly greentop strip, which may pave the way for the return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in a likely three-plus-two bowling combination.

Bhuvneshwar last played a Test against Australia in Dharamsala in March this year and looked in good rhythm during India's practice sessions.

He will relish the conditions at the Eden where he picked up a five-wicket haul against New Zealand in the last Test played here in September 2016 as he may join the pace duo of Umesh Yadav and Mohammad Shami.

In the spin department, India may stick to their line-up from the Pallekele Test where chinaman Kuldeep Yadav made way for left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

But Yadav not only rolled his arm at the nets here but had an extended batting session. It remains to be seen if India leave out Jadeja, who is more than handy with the bat.

Murali Vijay is back after recovering from a wrist injury that left him out of the Sri Lanka tour. The Tamil Nadu opener is confident after his 140 against Odisha in Cuttack but was not seen much in action during practice, an indication that Kohli may stick to Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul up front.

Cheteshwar Pujara, who scored two centuries in Sri Lanka, not only gives the Indian batting solidarity but has a calming effect on the team with his penchant for marathon innings.

Further down, skipper Kohli will be at his customary No. 4 in Test cricket.

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the middle order and lower-middle order, where R Ashwin also plays a crucial role with the bat.

If winning a Test is a dream for Chandimal, it would not come easy as their batsmen will have to spend considerable time on the crease.

Touted as Sri Lanka's next big thing, Sadeera Samarawickrama is likely to take the opening slot left vacant after the sacking of Kaushal Silva.

Opener Dimuth Karunaratne is fresh from a career-best 196 against Pakistan in the Dubai Test and the soutpaw would look to carry forward his form on Indian soil.

The team think-tank has made it clear that Mathews, the senior-most member in their batting group, will not be used in bowling and the onus would be on him to produce the runs.

Incidentally, his last hundred came against India - a knock of 102 in Colombo in August 2015.

In bowling, they will rely heavily on Rangana Herath's spin but it remains to be seen who will assist him.

SL have the promising chinaman Lakshan Sandakan who had a five-wicket haul against India in the Pallekele Test but in Indian conditions it remains to be seen whether they will opt for the inexperienced Sandakan ahead of offspinner Dilruwan Perera.