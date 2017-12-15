India's tour of South Africa: Lalchand Rajput feels Virat Kohli & Co can conquer new frontiers

New Delhi: India consolidated their numero uno ranking in the ICC Test rankings after 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in a three-match series earlier this month, but Virat Kohli & Co will be tested like never before when they tour South Africa.

The away records still remain a blot on India's otherwise brilliant recent record. Since the installation of Kohli as the captain, India have won nine successive series for a joint record.

In the previous six series in post-Apartheid South Africa, India have managed one draw, a 1-1 stalemate in the three-match series in 2010-11. India's record in South Africa is poor that they have only registered two wins in 17 matches.

But this time, there are high hopes. Former captains Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Dilip Vengsarkar have already expressed their confidence in the current crop of player to conquer new frontiers.

And the latest to join is former India manager Lalchand Rajput. According to him, the Kohli-led outfit is altogether a different beast, and the oft-repeated home-away debate doesn't really bother them.

“Considering the situation they (India) are in, even if they are playing home or away, they just want to win. Kohli is an aggressive captain who is not afraid to lose. It’s a ruthless team,” Rajput told Hindustan Times.

He picked Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as the mainstay of Indian batting line-up. Both Kohli and Rohit batted well in the just concluded Lanka series, but vice-captain Rahane endured a bad spell.

“Virat and Rohit are the key players. Then, you have Ajinkya Rahane and the bowling too is good.

“India have a good chance of beating the South African cricket team. This team has the potential to do wonders and make history,” Rajput, who played two Tests and four ODIs, added.

India are currently playing the limited-overs leg of the series against Sri Lanka. India leveled the series 1-1 after their 141-run win at Mohali, where Rohit hit his third ODI double ton.

The series decider will be played at Visakhapatnam on Sunday (December 17), which will be followed by a three-match T20I series, with the finale scheduled for December 24 at Mumbai.

India, then, will then travel to South Africa for a full series, comprising of three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. The team will leave for South Africa on December 27, and the first Test match starts on January 5 in Cape Town.

The series will be a top of the table clash, with top-ranked India leading the second-placed Proteas by 13 rating points in the latest ICC Test rankings.